Who the Fuck Gave Rep. Pramila Jayapal Covid?

Image : Pool ( Getty Images )

Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal announced Monday that she has contracted covid-19 after going into lockdown with her maskless Republican colleagues during the Capitol siege.

“Only hours after Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic—creating a superspreader event ON TOP of a domestic terrorist attack,” Jayapal said on Twitter.

Advertisement

On January 6, hundreds of Trump supporters descended upon the building, outraged over President Trump’s election loss and convinced the November election was rigged. Five people, including one police officer, died.

But as mayhem surrounded the building, a different kind of mayhem was erupting inside the secured room where lawmakers were huddled for safety. “Several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” Jayapal wrote.

Indeed, there is footage of Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester offering masks to Republicans Andy Biggs, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Markwayne Mullin during the lockdown. They refused, but perhaps none more boldy than Q-Anon friendly Greene, who openly scoffed at the mask with her arms crossed.

Advertisement

Due to the crowded conditions in the room and the high chance of transmission, Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician to Congress, urged lawmakers and staff to obtain covid-19 tests and quarantine as a precautionary measure. Thus far, one other Democrat, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, has tested positive following the lockdown. She, too, criticized her maskless colleagues following her diagnosis.

Jayapal believes there should be consequences for the lawmakers who endangered her and others with “their selfish idiocy.”

Advertisement

“I’m calling for every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol to be fined and removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms,” Jayapal tweeted.

She continued: “I share the outrage and anger of those across America who have watched Trump fail to combat this raging pandemic and refuse to take care of Americans who are suffering, dying, and devastated. I will not rest until I do everything in my power to remove this President from office.”