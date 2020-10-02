Who Has the Coronavirus?

Joan Summers
Joan Summers
Illustration for article titled Who Has the Coronavirus?
Image: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

Donald Trump has coronavirus! As do Hope Hicks and Melania Trump. While I stymie my urge to open a window and scream “die, bitch!!!”, I have decided to do something productive with myself, and tally up everyone associated with the administration who currently has it.

Hope Hicks, who tested positive on Thursday before the president’s diagnosis was announced, is not the first Trump official to catch the virus. But news of her test results did precede a wave of other positive diagnoses. A gaggle of those in close contact with the president in the last few weeks have similarly tested positive today, and the list keeps growing. To make matters all the more laughable and absurd, the Times reported Thursday that the White House was fully aware of Hicks diagnosis as early as Wednesday, when she and the president flew on Air Force One to a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Here is a list of everyone we know who has coronavirus. This post will very likely be updated!

Joan Summers

local gossip

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Illustration for article titled Who Has the Coronavirus?
Image: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

He has it.

Melania Trump

Melania Trump

Melania Trump
Melania Trump
Image: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

She has it.

Hope Hicks

Hope Hicks

Hope Hicks
Hope Hicks
Image: Mandel Ngan (Getty Images)

She has it.

Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee
Sen. Mike Lee
Image: George Frey (Getty Images)

He has it.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
Image: Mandel Ngan (Getty Images)

She has it.

Rev. John Jenkins, President of Notre Dame

Rev. John Jenkins, President of Notre Dame

Illustration for article titled Who Has the Coronavirus?
Image: Brendan Smialowski (Getty Images)

He has it.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Illustration for article titled Who Has the Coronavirus?
Image: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

She had it (this summer).

