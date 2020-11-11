Who Has Coronavirus? The Sequel: 2 Corona 2 Virus

Who Has Coronavirus? The Sequel: 2 Corona 2 Virus

joansummers
Joan Summers
Filed to:coronavirus
coronavirustrumptrump campaignelectionscovid-19
2
1
Illustration for article titled Who Has Coronavirus? The Sequel: 2 Corona 2 Virus
Image: Patrick Semansky (AP)

The White House has seemingly not learned a single thing from its last bout with covid-19. After Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Kayleigh McEnany, Hope Hicks, and numerous other Trump officials tested positive for the virus last month—culminating in Trump’s disastrous hospitalization—Miss Rona is back in action about the Capitol’s sacred halls.

What follows is a helpful list of the latest batch of goons, gremlins, and menaces now stricken with the virus, as the Trump campaign laughably juggles mounting backlash to its voter fraud claims, and a wacky, mixed-message coup.

Really, there is no more fitting an end to Trump’s tenure as the most powerful man on the planet than this: A sinking plague ship crashing into a clown car stuffed with fools.

Joan Summers

local gossip

Advertisement

2 / 6

Rep. Mark Meadows

Rep. Mark Meadows

Illustration for article titled Who Has Coronavirus? The Sequel: 2 Corona 2 Virus
Image: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

He has it.

Advertisement

3 / 6

Loser Presidential Candidate, Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson

Loser Presidential Candidate, Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson

Illustration for article titled Who Has Coronavirus? The Sequel: 2 Corona 2 Virus
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

He has it.

Advertisement

4 / 6

President of Citizens United David Bossie

President of Citizens United David Bossie

Illustration for article titled Who Has Coronavirus? The Sequel: 2 Corona 2 Virus
Image: Darren McCollester (Getty Images)

He has it.

Advertisement

5 / 6

White House Political Director Brian Jack

White House Political Director Brian Jack

Illustration for article titled Who Has Coronavirus? The Sequel: 2 Corona 2 Virus
Image: Patrick Semansky (AP)

He has it.

Advertisement

6 / 6

Joan Summers

local gossip

DISCUSSION