Who Has Coronavirus? The Sequel: 2 Corona 2 Virus

Image : Patrick Semansky ( AP )

The White House has seemingly not learned a single thing from its last bout with covid-19. After Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Kayleigh McEnany, Hope Hicks, and numerous other Trump officials tested positive for the virus last month—culminating in Trump’s disastrous hospitalization—Miss Rona is back in action about the Capitol’s sacred halls.

What follows is a helpful list of the latest batch of goons, gremlins, and menaces now stricken with the virus, as the Trump campaign laughably juggles mounting backlash to its voter fraud claims, and a wacky, mixed-message coup.



Really, there is no more fitting an end to Trump’s tenure as the most powerful man on the planet than this: A sinking plague ship crashing into a clown car stuffed with fools.

