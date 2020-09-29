White Supremacist Refuses to Condemn White Supremacists, Tells the Proud Boys to 'Stand By'

In a debate full of terrible moments from our toddler-in-chief, the worst came when Donald Trump was asked if he was willing to condemn white supremacists, and he said, nope!

“Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?” moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump.



“I would say almost everything I’ve seen is from the left-wing and not from the right-wing,” Trump replied. “I’m willing to anything, I want to see peace.”

“Then do it, sir,” Wallace responded.

“You want to call them, what do you want to call them, give me a name,” Trump said.

Wallace then attempted to do so but Trump steamrolled over him: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by, but I’ll tell you what, I’ll tell you what, somebody’s gotta do something about Antifa and the left.”

