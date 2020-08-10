Which One of You Assholes Made Off With Nikki Haley's Very Special Popcorn?

Image : Dominik Bindl / Stringer ( Getty Images )

The mail is a little slow these days, another side effect of the covid-19 pandemic, as many Americans enter the fifth month of lockdown. Mail carriers—especially the underfunded United States Postal Service—have dealt with an influx of package deliveries and few additional resources and while businesses deal with a plethora of shipment and warehouse woes on the backend. Shipping times have suffered because of it (even on Amazon). W hile it’s bad news for people relying on timely deliveries of medication, it’s merely a mild inconvenience for those of us waiting for non-essential items.

Unless, of course, you’re Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and Trump- appointed United States ambassador to the United Nations. For Haley, receiving a gallon of popcorn is of utmost importance.

On Monday, Haley garnered the power of entitled aunties everywhere and tweeted the following grievance to Popcorn Factory: “Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation. First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again.”

She added “#DisappoinedNephew” for good measure

While Haley’s nephew is probably off playing Minecraft and likely not thinking about three different flavors of popcorn in a novelty tin, a customer rep from Popcorn Factory scrambled to make things right by apologizing and inviting Haley to send a direct message via Facebook or Instagram.

Yes, we’ve all bitched about unpleasant customer experiences on Twitter; I, for one, will not hesitate to “@” an airline. But Haley is a politician with over 600,000 Twitter followers, putting Popcorn Factory on blast for not delivering some birthday popcorn in a timely fashion during a global health crisis that is triggering slowdowns for businesses, factories, and shipping facilities alike. Maybe she should fork up the money for an overnight shipment of a two-gallon tin of popcorn or—better yet—figure out a better default birthday gift than... popcorn.