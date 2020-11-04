A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Elections

We Posted Our Terrible Tweets Blog Too Early. Jezebel Regrets The Error

mollyosberg
Molly Osberg
Filed to:election 2020
election 2020twitterbadtweetsbad tweetsbad tw33ts
31
Save
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel

Have you heard there’s an election going on? All kinds of people are having some thoughts about it. They’re also, incidentally, making some tweets. Last night, we published this blog, thinking rather naively that we’d capture the spirit of the moment. But now that the election is a vast and endless ocean from which we may never be rescued, we realize the error of posting our blog so early, when everyone was still trying very hard to behave. We’ll be updating this post as we all continue to suffer together—if you see something, say something.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled We Posted Our Terrible Tweets Blog Too Early. Jezebel Regrets The Error
Screenshot: Jezebel
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
Advertisement
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Fire Stick Lite
Amazon Fire Stick Lite
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
Advertisement
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
Advertisement
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
Advertisement
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
Advertisement
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
Advertisement
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
undefined
Screenshot: Jezebel
Molly Osberg

Molly Osberg is a Senior Reporter with G/O Media.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

I See No Difference Here

10 Scary Stories to Ensure You Never Sleep Again

When You're Done With Bake Off, Binge the Delightfully Polite and Very British Garden Rescue

Living Through History Fucking Sucks

DISCUSSION

snide-o-mite
Snide-O-Mite

I wish Jon Favreau would shut the fuck up for awhile.

The douche never met a woman he could resist manterrupting.

That is all.