We Know There Are More Amy Klobuchar Stories, Send Jezebel Your Tips

Amy Klobuchar has repeatedly fielded allegations that she has mistreated her staff, once topping a list of Washington bosses with the highest staff churn. And yet, she’s surged in the polls, bolstered by suggestions that Klobuchar alone provides the necessary edge to take on Trump, as she presses forward with “Minnesota nice” jokes at each debate. Tonight, when asked about her handling of cases as a prosecutor, Klobuchar smiled, and informed moderators she is beloved by people of color in her community—rewriting allegations about her history of policing black and brown residents as a Minneapolis prosecutor.

Stories about Amy Klobuchar are out there . If you have experience working with or under Klobuchar or living in her community we would like to know about it. To share tips with Jezebel, send them through to tips@jezebel.com, or securely to jgossips@protonmail.com.