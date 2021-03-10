We Did It, Joe!

Image : Oliver Contreras ( Getty Images )

It’s happening, y’all—the Democrats in Congress, with no Republican support whatsoever, have passed the $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief package, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it on Friday. I am literally crying right now, thinking of all of the people this ambitious legislation will help.

While the relief checks that many Americans will receive has received the most attention, New York magazine’s Eric Levitz has a good summary of what else is included as well as the impacts of this big infusion of cash into people’s pockets and into the coffers of our state and local governments, and all I can say is, give the Democrats—and the progressive movements that flipped the Senate and kept pushing for the relief that people need—their roses when they are due!

Let’s take a look at what the relief package will do. Via New York magazine:

That this is a dramatic shift from the last several decades of the Democratic Party leadership’s approach to social welfare policy goes without saying. It doesn’t include everything that progressives wanted—most notably the $15/hour federal minimum wage—but it does show that what was viewed as wildly optimistic in even the near past is not only possible, but doable. (And hugely popular.)

Now convince Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to kill the filibuster, so we can do even more.