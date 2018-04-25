Was It Very Cool?Ashley ReeseToday 3:55pmFiled to: welcome to hellFiled to: welcome to hellwelcome to hellKanye WestDonald Trump1004EditSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto via Getty ImagesPlease take this important poll:Thank you. Recommended StoriesKim Holds MAGA Intervention for Kanye [UPDATED]There Are No Excuses for Kanye West's Trash PoliticsKanye West Says He's Writing a Philosophy Book: 'I Wish to Be Water'About the authorAshley ReeseAshley ReeseStaff writer, mint chocolate hater.TwitterPosts