Unemployment Boosts and Housing Protections End as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise

Photo : Stephanie Keith ( iStock by Getty Images )

As bad as the past four months of the coronavirus pandemic have been in the United States, it’s likely only going to get worse from here.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 64,582 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total number of cases in the U.S. to 4,197,184 with 146,632 deaths, per Johns Hopkins University data provided to CNN. Cases are soaring throughout the country, with California, Minnesota, Kentucky, and 15 other states setting records this week for the number of cases recorded in a single day, The New York Times reports.

These numbers are alarming on their own, much less in conjuction with the mass unemployment, impending housing evictions, and lack of confirmed federal relief we’re also barreling into. Here’s a brief look at w hat a handful of states are dealing with right now: