Um, How Did Wisconsin Lose Track of Alleged Killer Kyle Rittenhouse, Last Seen Partying & Flashing White Power Signs in a Bar

Since his release from jail, Kyle Rittenhouse has flaunted his freedom. Last month, ABC affiliate WISN12 reported that Rittenhouse was seen at a bar wearing a shirt that read “Free As Fuck.” He allegedly flashed a white power hand signs, took photos with fans, and sang Proud Boy anthems.

Now, the Illinois teen charged with shooting three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year seems to be MIA. According to NBC affiliate TMJ4 in Milwaukee, an investigation conducted by the Kenosha Police Department determined that Rittenhouse hasn’t lived at the address listed to the court for over a month.

Prosecutors explain that Rittenhouse’s initial bond listed his address in Antioch, Illinois, and required him to give written notice to the court within 48 hours of any change of address or telephone number. But it appears Rittenhouse no longer lives there, prosecutors allege, after a notice from the court sent to that address returned as unclaimed, on Jan. 28. Kenosha police detectives visited the address and spoke with a resident there, who told them he has resided at the house as a renter since Dec. 14. The man said that Rittenhouse no longer lived there, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors argue that Rittenhouse violated his bond because he failed to update his address with 48 hours of his move, and that the Court is therefore unable to properly monitor Rittenhouse’s whereabouts. They’re also urging the Court to issue a warrant for his arrest and increase his bond by $200,000 so that he can take this whole you-allegedly-murdered-people-and-might-spend-the-rest-of-your-life-in-jail thing a little more seriously.

Rittenhouse has been out of jail since posting $2 million bond with money raised by supporters. These supporters flocked to him after he was rendered into a right-wing boy wonder for playing wannabe minute man during a protest responding to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha back in August. Rittenhouse claimed he was in Kenosha to protect businesses from rioters. He allegedly shot three people, killing two, before fleeing the scene and running home to Antioch, Illinois, just across the state border. He was arrested the next day and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Rittenhouse pled not guilty.

So let’s see: An alleged murderer is out on bond, was seen hanging out with a bunch of white supremacists, and has failed to tell the Court where the fuck he lives at the moment. Normal system.

