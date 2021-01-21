Tweeting From Her Home in the Sewers, Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Kamala Harris Presidency

Image : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

QAnon conspiracy theorist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, tweeted on Thursday that she has filed articles of impeachment against President Biden. That’s it. That’s all she tweeted from what appears to be a basement or sewer. Just that information topped off with a, “we’ll see how this goes.”

Her announcement and reasoning might be described using the same phrase: N ot much going on here. According to Greene herself, the reason President Biden should be removed from office, not even a full day after getting into the big chair, is because of his “abuse of power” while he was Vice President. The abuse Greene is referring to is the former Vice President’s alleged withholding of foreign aid to protect his son, Hunter, who was allegedly embroiled in some sort of scandal with Ukraine.

Advertisement

These accusations against the president and his son have been found false multiple times but alas here is Greene just seeing what happens. Good luck getting this off the ground, wench. [Twitter]

America’s first Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, wrote a very good tweet acknowledging the history of second spouses that came before him proving, possibly once and for all, that the “not all men” argument might hold some water. It’s still early though. [Twitter]