Tweeting From Her Home in the Sewers, Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Kamala Harris Presidency

QAnon conspiracy theorist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, tweeted on Thursday that she has filed articles of impeachment against President Biden. That’s it. That’s all she tweeted from what appears to be a basement or sewer. Just that information topped off with a, “we’ll see how this goes.”
Her announcement and reasoning might be described using the same phrase: Not much going on here. According to Greene herself, the reason President Biden should be removed from office, not even a full day after getting into the big chair, is because of his “abuse of power” while he was Vice President. The abuse Greene is referring to is the former Vice President’s alleged withholding of foreign aid to protect his son, Hunter, who was allegedly embroiled in some sort of scandal with Ukraine.
These accusations against the president and his son have been found false multiple times but alas here is Greene just seeing what happens. Good luck getting this off the ground, wench. [Twitter]
America’s first Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, wrote a very good tweet acknowledging the history of second spouses that came before him proving, possibly once and for all, that the “not all men” argument might hold some water. It’s still early though. [Twitter]
- Nancy Pelosi has not forgotten about impeachment and wants everyone to know that she is ready to begin proceedings any day now. [Politico]
- The Lincoln Project has found its new target in Ted Cruz. [The Hill]
- Speaking of Ted Cruz, you know who else has time for him today? Greta Thunberg. [The Hill]
- A different man named Doug may not be long for this earth. [Twitter]
- President Biden has removed a button from the desk in the Oval Office that summoned a butler to bring Diet Coke. He should immediately replace it with a Dr. Pepper button. [Twitter]
- The Biden administration believes the covid death toll may reach 500,000 by next month. [Washington Post]
- The 1776 Report is no more. [HuffPost]
- Has anyone ever seen Dr. Fauci this happy? [Twitter]
- Bernie Sanders wants everyone to know that Vermont has very good outerwear. [Twitter]
DISCUSSION
reading that bit about cruz and the lincoln project and came across this chestnut
And, I never knew that forces of nature looked sad and cloying and had just a little bit of shit in their pants at all times.