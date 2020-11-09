Turns Out Trump's Election Night Party May Have Been Another Covid-19 Superspreader Event

Image : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

In a highly predictable but entirely too on-the-nose turn of events, it now appears that Donald Trump’s indoors election night watch party at the White House, which was attended by hundreds of mask-less idiots, may have been yet another covid-19 superspreader.



First, it was White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who announced last Friday that he had tested positive for covid-19. Meadows, who would likely have been contagious on Tuesday night, attended Trump’s election night party sans mask; according to NBC news, so did many “Fox News personalities and White House aides” who “were seen not wearing masks as they ate and mingled before the president’s speech.”

And on Monday, HUD Secretary Ben Carson and all-around bad man David Bossie, both of whom were also at the White House election night party chowing down on canapés, announced they have covid-19. It’s almost as if it’s a bad idea to be at an indoors event with hundreds of people, all of whom don’t think covid-19 is that big of a deal!

Per Bloomberg, the White House is once again in the midst of another covid-19 outbreak:

At least five other White House officials have been infected in recent days, including Cassidy Hutchinson, one of Meadows’s closest aides, and Charlton Boyd, an aide to senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, according to several people. A senior Trump campaign aide, Nick Trainer, is also infected, according to people familiar with the matter.

President-Elect Joe Biden, meanwhile, on Monday announced his own covid-19 advisory board which is made up largely of scientists and public health experts.



How’s this for working across the aisle? On Monday, sentient turd Mitch McConnell threw his support behind Donald Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the election results. Here’s what he said, via the New York Times:

“President Trump is 100 percent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options,” the Kentucky Republican said, delivering his first comments since Mr. Biden was declared the winner. “Let’s not have any lectures about how the president should immediately, cheerfully accept preliminary election results from the same characters who just spent four years refusing to accept the validity of the last election.”

Meanwhile, Georgia’s Republican Senate hopefuls Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are apparently very mad that Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger didn’t do enough to prevent Black Georgians from voting:

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to be Donald Trump, firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday for, as far as I can tell, refusing to send active-duty troops to fight protesters and for banning the display of the Confederate flag on military bases. [ New York Times

continues to be Donald Trump, firing on Monday for, as far as I can tell, refusing to send active-duty troops to fight protesters and for banning the display of the Confederate flag on military bases. [ And in a sign that he knows he lost but is too scared to admit it, Trump is reportedly mulling running for president again in 2024. [ Axios

is reportedly mulling in 2024. [ Where’s Mike Pence , you might be asking? Apparently, he’s going on vacation this week. [ Tampa Bay Times

, you might be asking? Apparently, he’s going on vacation this week. [ Because it’s 2020, TikTok teens are apparently trolling the Trump campaign’s election fraud hotline and I love it??? [ Washington Post

are apparently trolling the and I love it??? [ Here’s an update on the most delightful story from the past few days: one of the “witnesses” to nonexistent voter fraud that Rudy Giuliani referenced at the press conference at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping is a sex offender who was “incarcerated in the 1990s on charges of sexual assault, lewdness and endangering the welfare of a minor for exposing himself to two girls ages 7 and 11.” QAnon is on it I am sure! [ Politico