Trump's Sister Says Her Brother Is Phony, Cruel and Has No Principles

Image : AP

While comparing who has suffered most under Trump isn’t a competition, his family must rate pretty high up on the list. Not the ones who chose to append themselves to him (Melania), but those who had the misfortune of being born into his sphere.



Advertisement

Though Mary Trump has been the most vocal Trump dissident, some recordings obtained by the Washington Post show that his older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, can’t stand the sight of her narcissistic wretch of a brother, either.

In the recordings, secretly made by Mary ahead of her book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man, Barry lights into her brother, saying things like, “ He has no principles. None. None.” Go on!

Advertisement

In the course of the conversations, which took place in 2018 and 2019, Barry provided fodder for one of the book’s most reported anecdotes, which is t hat Trump paid someone to take the SATs for him. But apparently he had a whole cadre of people struggling to get him enrolled in a university, his sister among them:



Barry told how she tried to help her brother get into college. “He was a brat,” Barry said, explaining that “I did his homework for him” and “I drove him around New York City to try to get him into college.”

Now, Barry acknowledges that her brother is more than merely a brat. “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”

Mary began making the recordings in 2018 after deciding that her relatives had lied about the value of the family estate, resulting in less inheritance that Mary had expected. Barry doesn’t reveal anything that anyone who has heard the president speak doesn’t already know, b ut it’s still affirming to hear it put into words by someone who was raised alongside him:

“Donald is out for Donald, period,” Barry said. Mary questioned Barry about what he had accomplished on his own. “I don’t know,” Barry said. “Nothing,” Mary responded Well he has five bankruptcies,” Barry said. (Trump’s companies filed for six corporate bankruptcies but he has never declared personal bankruptcy.) “Good point. He did accomplish those all by his self,” Mary said. “Yes, he did. Yes, he did. You can’t trust him,” Barry said.

In response to the story , Trump released a statement to the Post:

“Every day it’s something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before!”