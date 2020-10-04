A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Trump Went on a Little Hermetically-Sealed Virus Ride, As a Treat

mariesolis
Marie Solis
Filed to:Trump
Trumpcoronaviruswalter reedppeSecret ServiceHerman Cain
1
Illustration for article titled Trump Went on a Little Hermetically-Sealed Virus Ride, As a Treat
Photo: Alex Edelman (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump, who is definitely doing really great and not deteriorating at all, decided to leave the hospital on Sunday night to greet his supporters from his motorcade.

Trump announced plans to leave Walter Reed in a video he posted to Twitter Sunday evening, saying he wanted to “pay a little surprise” to the “great patriots” who had gathered outside the medical center. Minutes later he rode by in a black SUV, where he waved to the crowd from the back seat.

Where to begin! Well, first there’s the fact that it’s completely deranged, something only a true megalomaniac would think to do. But moving on from that, it’s wildly irresponsible. Instead of wearing a more protective N-95 mask, Trump was seen wearing what appears to be a cloth one in the vehicle. And though Secret Service agents in the car with Trump were outfitted with more heavy-duty personal protective equipmentincluding medical-grade masks, gowns, and face shields—they’re still at risk of contracting the virus from the president, all because he wanted to take a little joy ride.

It gets worse: According to an attending physician at Walter Reed, those accompanying Trump in the SUV on Sunday were at an even greater risk of contagion because the presidential motorcade is hermetically! sealed!

“That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack,” Dr. James Phillips wrote on Twitter. “The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding.”

We already know that Trump is addicted to hearing his supporters scream his name—whatever the human cost. His reckless Sunday drive only makes too much sense.

Marie Solis

Night blogger at Jezebel with writing at Vice, The Nation, Gothamist, The Awl, and more.

DISCUSSION

Codename_SailorV
Codename_SailorV

Was this his Make A Wish moment?  