Trump Supporters Still Going Hard for Man Who Keeps Literally Leaving Them Out in the Cold

Photo : Drew Angerer

A caravan of trucks decked out in Trump flags surrounded a Biden campaign bus in Hays County, Texas, on Friday resulting in at least one minor collision, The Texas Tribune reports. Because of the “ Trump Train,” as one of its participants called it, per NPR, Texas Democrats decided to cancel its remaining scheduled campaign events in the state citing “safety concerns.”



The president, now in the final stretch of his reelection campaign, tweeted a v ideo of the confrontation on Saturday, praising his supporters’ reckless behavior. “I LOVE TEXAS!” he wrote.

Reading about the event , I almost found myself feeling bad for the so-called Trump Train, going so hard for this guy who would literally let them die without thinking twice—key word being almost. I’m not going to feel anything remotely resembling sympathy for supporters of this violently xenophobic, border-obsessed administration.

From the over half a million people who’ve now died of covid-19 in the United States to the thousands of supporters he left stranded in nearly freezing cold temperatures after a rally outside Pittsburgh on Saturday night—the second time he’s literally left his people out in the cold for hours this week after a similar incident in Omaha on Tuesday, which left some attendees hospitalized—Trump just does not care about anyone else, much less any of the tens of millions of people who will vote for him in Tuesday’s election. Fascism sure is one hell of a drug!