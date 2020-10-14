Trump Simply Loves the Creative Way California Republicans Are Suppressing Votes

Image : Joe Raedle ( Getty Images )

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

The Republican Party is likely to succeed in their effort to propel Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, but it might be their only big win this fall if President Trump loses re-election to Former Vice President Joe Biden. National polls remain bleak for Trump, and Biden is leading in several vital battleground states. Desperate times call for desperate measures, which is probably one reason why Trump is defending a California Republican group that set up private ballot drop boxes marked “official.” Surprise: It’s fucking illegal.

Advertisement

From the Los Angeles Times:

California’s attorney general and chief elections officer on Monday sent a cease-and-desist letter to Republican Party officials demanding that they immediately stop using private ballot collection containers marked as “official” drop boxes, saying that the do-it-yourself containers that have appeared in several communities across the state are illegal. Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla also demanded that GOP officials provide by Thursday a list of all voters whose ballots have been collected using the boxes to ensure the documents were collected with permission. “Let me be clear, unofficial, unauthorized ballot drop boxes are not permitted by state law,” Padilla said in an online event with reporters. “Political parties and campaigns can engage in get-out-the-vote efforts, but they cannot violate state law.”

Advertisement

In response to the news, Trump tweeted, “Fight hard Republicans. They have been taking advantage of the system for years!

In other words, yes, Republicans can mislead voters during a pandemic as a treat because... something something Democrats something something voter fraud something something “illegals” voting something something. You know the deal.

First Lady Melania Trump revealed that her very tall son, Barron Trump , also had covid-19. [ CNN

revealed that her very tall son, , also had covid-19. [ Yep, covid-19 is still making the rounds among White House officials and their families. [ Politico

Longtime Tennessee Mayor Lonnie Norman died of covid-19. [ CNN

died of covid-19. [ Plus, the Governor of Puerto Rico has covid-19. [ NBC News

Biden is beating Trump in... Georgia. Yes, Georgia.

Advertisement

Twitter and Facebook are reportedly clamping down on the spread of a New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s emails. [ New York Post

Advertisement

Ice Cube of NWA fame is helping out Trump campaign’s B lack outreach initiative. I’d prefer another Friday sequel, but okay.

Advertisement