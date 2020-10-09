Trump Proves He Is Very Healthy and Virile to World-Renowned TV Doctor Rush Limbaugh

Image : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

President Trump, covid-19 haver, isn’t getting the bedrest he should probably be receiving as he attempts to recover from the virus. He spent a large amount of time Friday chatting with one of his favorite right-wing talking heads, radio shock jock Rush Limbaugh.

He called into Limbaugh’s program and chatted for two hours, dropping an f-bomb (tough talk to Iran), bashing the media (including Fox News, lamenting the glory days of Roger Ailes’ reign), and insisting that there is a covid-19 cure (there is not).

From Deadline:

Trump also criticized Fox News Sunday Chris Wallace for the way he moderated the first presidential debate. The president said that he won, and when it came to his repeated interruptions of Joe Biden, he claimed it actually might have spared him. “I’d rather let him speak because he’s mentally gone, and occasionally he’d get off track and start talking about the birds and the bees,” Trump said.

And he also said something that will surely get Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heated (emphasis ours):

Trump also signaled a reversal on the talks for another COVID-19 relief bill. Earlier this week, he said that he was calling off negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi until after the election. He told Limbaugh, “I would like to see a bigger stimulus package than either the Democrats or Republicans are offering.”

I mean, I won’t say no, but the Senate might!

Speaking of Trump’s health... the President is slotted to do a health check live Friday night during Tucker Carlson’s White Nationalism Power Hour show on Fox News.

The test will not be administered by one of his physicians, but rather the network’s medical expert, Dr. Marc Siegel, a man who Business Insider notes has pushed false and misleading claims at covid-19 in the past: “Like Trump, he has repeatedly pushed the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment in Fox News interviews, and in March he falsely claimed that the disease was no worse than the flu.”

Alarming, considering he may just use this opportunity to push his new book, Covid: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science.

This, of course, is all big show, like everything else Trump does. He is apparently eager to get back on the campaign trail and hopes to host a rally in Florida on Saturday and Pennsylvania on Sunday. Common sense has clearly left the fucking building, but the worst part is that people would absolutely show up for a sick, virus shedding, President Trump.

In other Carlson news, it looks like Trump’s team is getting insight about the evils of diversity from his program’s guests! [ Wall Street Journal



The next debate Trump wants so badly? Yeah, it’s canceled, love. [ Business Insider

Lincoln Project, admittedly, made a good ad:

Trump, an environmentalist, scored a $21 million tax break for allegedly saving some trees near his mansion . [ Washington Post

The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s attempt to limit medical abortion. [ Courthouse News