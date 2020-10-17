Trump Joked About Leaving the Country If He Loses, and Legally Speaking? He Might Want to

Photo : Joe Raedle ( Getty Images )

At a campaign stop in Georgia on Friday, Donald Trump joked about leaving the country if he loses the upcoming presidential election to his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Advertisement

“Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me,” the president told the crowd down in Macon, The Hill reports. “Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I’m going to say ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.’ I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country? I don’t know.”

What a fun joke! I love jokes, personally. But this joke might actually be no laughing matter!

Advertisement

As CNN reported on Saturday, Trump might be in yuuuuge legal trouble if he loses on Nov. 3. You see, right now h e’s got a bunch of lawsuits and investigations, both civil and criminal, bearing down on him, and the office of the presidency, and all the legal protections that it grants him, is one of the only things keeping him from having to confront them head on.

“In every regard, his leaving office makes it easier for prosecutors and plaintiffs in civil cases to pursue their cases against him,” Harry Sandick, a former federal prosecutor, told CNN.

CNN legal analysis Jennifer Rodgers, who is also a former federal prosecutor, concurred: “He’s so powerful right now. They know that they can’t indict him right now so there is an incentive to build their case and get ready. I think what happens if he loses and leaves office that things will move very quickly.”

That said, if the Trump administration has taught us anything over the past four years it’s that horrible people can truly get away with whatever they want and we’ll probably all die before their uppance ever comes. So…maybe just wake me when this joke’s punchline hits? If it ever does.