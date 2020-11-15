Trump Finally Admits That Biden Won the Election

Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

After what feels like an eternity of Donald Trump prematurely and then incorrectly asserting that he won the 2020 presidential election—which was on Nov. 3, so it’s somehow only been, like, 12 days max—the president has finally admitted that president-elect Joe Biden did, in fact, win.



“[Biden] won because the election was rigged,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, still desperately clinging to the conspiracy theory of his own making that his opponent somehow cheated his way to victory.

This marks the first time that the Republican incumbent, who lost both the popular vote and the electoral vote to Biden earlier this month, has publicly stated that his Democratic rival won the race, CNN reports. Prior to this, Trump had only ever used words like “win” or “won” to describe his own outcome in the election, tweeting things like “I WON THE ELECTION, BY A LOT” even though he didn’t do either of those things.

In spite of his admission of defeat, whether intentional or not, the president later added that he has not yet conceded the race. “I concede NOTHING!” he tweeted, caps lock his as always.

I don’t know about you, but I doubt he’s ever going to admit he lost. (Nor will many of his supporters, like the thousands of MAGA chuds who marched on Washington yesterday in support of their losing fave .) Thankfully, Trump doesn’t actually need to concede the presidential election in order for his term to end, according to CNBC. It’s simply a formality that helps you avoid looking like a big ol’ bambino.