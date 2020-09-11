Tiffany Trump Solemnly Commemorates 9/11 With a Clip Art Video of a Fireball

Image : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI ( Getty Images )

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, and while many Americans reflect somberly on the day’s carnage and the political clusterfucks that followed, Tiffany Trump—the other Trump daughter—is busy posting graphic tragedy porn on Instagram.

Advertisement

“To all who lost their lives and to all who gave their lives on 9/11 we remember and honor you!” Trump wrote. “You are always on our minds and forever in our hearts.”

Her caption devolves into a series of cliches, which stress the importance of “standing up under a unified flag” and define the United States as a “beacon of hope for the world.” B ut the writing wasn’t the corniest part of her post. No, it was the egregious video she seems to have created herself, and then, for some reason, uploaded to Instagram : twee looking clouds overlayed over photos of smoke and flames billowing from the World Trade Center.

Advertisement

The second video, which depicts the moment the second plane hit the Twin Towers, is particularly morbid. A deliberate choice was made! To make! The fireball! The first image you’re hit with when you swipe!

I’m not sure why Tiffany Trump felt compelled to Blingee-fy 9/11, but it’s so tacky and ghoulish that you just have to laugh. Even if Tiffany’s mourning is sincere, it’s still in poor taste to post one of the most graphic photos from 9/11 as part of a cute tribute.

Should’ve run this one by big sis first. [Instagram]

In other Trump news, President Trump is convinced that the only explanation for Joe Biden’s newfound energy on the campaign trail is... drugs.

Advertisement

In an interview for Fox News’s Judge Jeanine, Trump said, “There’s probably—possibly—drugs involved. That’s what I hear. I mean, there’s possibly drugs.”

He continued: “I don’t know how you can go from being so bad where you can’t even get out a sentence—I mean, you saw some of those debates, with the large number of people on the stage. He was... I mean, I used to say, ‘How is it possible that he can even go forward?”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Trump has made this claim.

From Newsweek:

During an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham earlier this month, Trump said of Biden, “He’s on some kind of an enhancement, in my opinion.” In August, he told the Washington Examiner that he would prefer it if both he and Biden were drug tested before their first presidential debate, which is scheduled to take place on September 29 in Ohio.

Advertisement

Trump has never specified what kind of performance-enhancing drugs he suspects Biden is taking. Cocaine? Speed? Caffeine drip? Is Biden stealing my ADHD meds? Honestly, this reeks of desperation but go off, dude. [

Cool news: It looks like shit won’t get back to “normal” until the end of 2021, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. [ CNN

Advertisement

Democrats have an early voting lead. [ Politico

have an early voting lead. [ Biden ’s performance among Latinx and young voters is nothing to call home about, and he needs to turn that around, pronto. [ New York Times

’s performance among Latinx and young voters is nothing to call home about, and he needs to turn that around, pronto. [ Surprise: voting fuckery in Florida:

Advertisement

An eyewitness claims that the police shooting of a suspected Portland protest shooter did not pan out the way law enforcement suggested. [ Vice



It looks like Eric Trump is profoundly grateful that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped protect some precious Trump property from protesters:

Advertisement