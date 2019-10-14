Tiffany, Sad

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
Please just shoot Diet Dr. Pepper straight into my veins!
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- Donald Trump wished the Navy “happy birthday” this past weekend, but either forgot or deliberately ignored his daughter Tiffany’s birthday, which was also this weekend. She turned 26. [People]
- Trump is feeling bad for the killing and forced displacement of Kurdish people in northern Syria that he all but authorized, I guess! [Washington Post]
- Meanwhile, Liz Cheney is blaming Turkey’s invasion of Syria on... the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. [Newsweek]
- Totally normal, nothing to see here! [Rolling Stone]
- Bernie Sanders has a very good plan to give workers a stake in the companies they ceaselessly toil for. [HuffPost]
- He also is interested in shortening the workweek, which, hell yeah!
- Go away already!!!
- It’s almost as if Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook are... bad? [Politico]
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
This has been Barf Bag.