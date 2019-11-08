This Week In Meghan McCain Brings Us So Many Hurt Feelings It's Kind of Hard to Keep Track

What do Meghan McCain, Tulsi Gabbard, and Donald Trump Jr. have in common? They’re all triggered.



When Gabbard stopped by The View this week, McCain commiserated with her on what it’s like to be on the receiving end of intense criticism by the left. I bet people would be a lot nicer if she would quit The View, just saying.

McCain also told Joy Behar that she still believes a Democratic president will take her guns away, shaded a seven- year- old HBO movie based on her dad’s presidential campaign, and called the Read The Transcript t-shirts at a Trump rally “brilliant marketing.”

Thanks as always, Meghan!