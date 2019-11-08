A Supposedly Feminist Website
VideoThis Week in Meghan McCain

This Week In Meghan McCain Brings Us So Many Hurt Feelings It's Kind of Hard to Keep Track

Lisa Fischer
Filed to:Meghan Mccain
749
1
Save

What do Meghan McCain, Tulsi Gabbard, and Donald Trump Jr. have in common? They’re all triggered.

When Gabbard stopped by The View this week, McCain commiserated with her on what it’s like to be on the receiving end of intense criticism by the left. I bet people would be a lot nicer if she would quit The View, just saying.

McCain also told Joy Behar that she still believes a Democratic president will take her guns away, shaded a seven-year-old HBO movie based on her dad’s presidential campaign, and called the Read The Transcript t-shirts at a Trump rally “brilliant marketing.”

Advertisement

Thanks as always, Meghan!

Share This Story

More in Meghan Mccain

This Week in Meghan McCain Brings Whoopi Goldberg Reaching the Upper Limit of Her Patience
This Week in Meghan McCain Brings Birthday Celebrations Featuring Paul Ryan and Also Taxidermy
This Week In Meghan McCain Brings a Divorce From Pete Buttigieg and Love for Dave Matthews
This Week In Meghan McCain Brings a Bright, Burning Hatred for Rand Paul
This Week In Meghan McCain Brings a Play About Joe Biden in Three Acts
This Week in Meghan McCain Brings the Possibility That She May One Day Be Fired

About the author

Advertisement

Advertisement