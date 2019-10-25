It’s Meghan McCain’s birthday, and I’ll cry if I want to.



On Wednesday, McCain’s co-hosts on The View, joined by drag queens Monet X Change and Nina West, celebrated her 35th birthday. She’s another year older, but is she any wiser?

In other festivities: McCain practically drooled over a video message from her “crush,” former House Speaker Paul Ryan, admitted she doesn’t know how to date in a post-MeToo society, and asked PETA to please come for her and the taxidermy bison head she apparently keeps in her living room.