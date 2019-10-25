A Supposedly Feminist Website
VideoThis Week in Meghan McCain

This Week in Meghan McCain Brings Birthday Celebrations Featuring Paul Ryan and Also Taxidermy

Lisa Fischer
Filed to:Meghan Mccain
694
2
Save

It’s Meghan McCain’s birthday, and I’ll cry if I want to.

On Wednesday, McCain’s co-hosts on The View, joined by drag queens Monet X Change and Nina West, celebrated her 35th birthday. She’s another year older, but is she any wiser?

In other festivities: McCain practically drooled over a video message from her “crush,” former House Speaker Paul Ryan, admitted she doesn’t know how to date in a post-MeToo society, and asked PETA to please come for her and the taxidermy bison head she apparently keeps in her living room.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Meghan Mccain

This Week In Meghan McCain Brings a Divorce From Pete Buttigieg and Love for Dave Matthews
This Week In Meghan McCain Brings a Bright, Burning Hatred for Rand Paul
This Week In Meghan McCain Brings a Play About Joe Biden in Three Acts

About the author

Advertisement

Advertisement