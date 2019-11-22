This Week In Meghan McCain Brings A Weird Obsession With Dolly Parton and Jamie Lee Curtis

This week, Meghan McCain revealed that she sleeps next to a photo of Dolly Parton and a copy of the constitution. Strange, I would have bet that she slept next to a photo of Joe Biden instead.



In other painfully predictable news, McCain sparred with almost every one of her co-hosts this week, despite The View being pre-empted by impeachment hearings for two out of the five scheduled shows. Even Earth angel, Sunny Hostin appears to have had enough of her.

As always, here is hoping that we are one week closer to McCain being fired or quitting. If we’re really lucky, maybe The View will get canceled all together.