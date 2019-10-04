A Supposedly Feminist Website
This Week in Meghan McCain

This Week In Meghan McCain Brings a Play About Joe Biden in Three Acts

Lisa Fischer
According to Meghan McCain, “In any campaign, if you’re blaming the media, it means one of the wheels has fallen off.” That is, unless you’re Joe Biden.

The View co-host reaffirmed her love for Biden multiple times on this week. She also lamented the president’s use of Nickelback on Twitter, and likened her upbringing to the Von Trapp family from The Sound of Music. The hills are alive with the sound of a commercial break.

Watch the video above for more of McCain’s standout moments from this week’s installment of The View.

