This Man Apparently Thought Telling People On Bumble He Stormed the Capitol Would Get Him a Date, But Instead It Got Him Arrested

Graphic : Jezebel (Photos: FBI)

Many of those who have since been arrested for participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 were turned into authorities by family members and ex-partners. But on Thursday, it was revealed that at least one insurrectionist, a New Yorker named Robert Chapman, was nabbed based on a tip from someone he had matched with on the dating app Bumble, and with whom he had boasted of entering the Capitol. Unsurprisingly, they were, as the tipster wrote in what I imagine was a short-lived conversation with Chapman, “not a match.”

According to court filings, mere days after he stormed the Capitol, Chapman was sharing details of his time as an insurrectionist with at least one person on Bumble. Unfortunately for Chapman, that person was unimpressed with his decision to participate in mob violence, screenshot their conversation, and promptly reported him to the authorities. Here’s the conversation the two had on Bumble, via the screenshot:

“I did storm the capitol,” Chapman wrote, adding that he “made it all the way into Statuary Hall” and that he had spoken with several journalists that day. “We are not a match,” the unnamed person promptly wrote back. “I suppose not,” Chapman replied.

The FBI agent, upon receiving this tip, then used video footage to corroborate that Chapman was, in fact, inside Statuary Hall that day, and also tracked down Chapman’s Facebook account where, in one post he had written, “I’M FUCKIN INSIDE THE CRAPITOL!!!”

Chapman was arrested on Thursday and charged with trespassing and disrupting official government operations. As for the unidentified Bumble user, give them the Presidential Medal of Freedom, or at the very least, a free Bumble Premium account for life!