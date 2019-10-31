I think we have to start this blog off with a ground rule: I don’t like political costumes. They are all Ted Mosby’s wearing the hanging chad in hopes of snaring the slutty pumpkin. But this costume by a Kamala Harris staffer takes the cake, if the cake was the stuff of nightmares.

Kyra Maxwell, a staffer on Harris’ digital team, dressed as her boss’ primary enemy New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker — complete with a bald cap. She’s sporting a blue tie to signal his liberalism and her name tag says “Hi, I’m vegan.” And every part of it will haunt my nightmares for years. (Her eyebrows are amazing, though, and so much better Booker’s.)

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dressed as Celtics coach Brad Stevens, which isn’t really a costume, but Stevens also dressed as Pete Buttigieg and it’s not a living nightmare.



Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren isn’t dressing up but HER DOG IS. The “good boy” language of the internet to describe dogs is as annoying as the length of American presidential primary season, but Bailey is a good fucking penny in his costume.



Julián Castro went trick or treating with his wife, Erica, and their two young children. How wholesome!

More family trick or treating from Andrew Yang!! Love his children as Over It Ninja Turtles.

Joe Biden posted a throwback photo of his kids. Personally, I was hoping to see a photo of him with his grandkids, but I guess Biden is in Iowa instead.



Sentient Goop lady Marianne Williamson posted a photo of children who were dressed as Warren, herself and a Secret Service agent. Personally, I feel a little weird posting it directly, but here is her Instagram.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker knows what I wanted from Halloween and that is adorable photos of babies and dogs posted with consent of their guardians. His campaign has an entire thread.



But none of this can be as bad as Trump supporters throwing a witch hunt party.

