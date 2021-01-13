This Dude Got Impeached Twice

Image : MANDEL NGAN ( Getty Images )

President Donald Trump has been impeached yet again in a 232-197 vote , five days after pro-Trump insurgents stormed the Capitol and little more than a week before his White House stint comes to an end. He is the first American president in history to be impeached more than once.

The article of impeachment accuses Trump of inciting violence against the United States government and seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. It also insists that Trump be removed from office and that Trump should never be able to hold office again.

Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed ... unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts. [...] [Trump] threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. [...] [Trump] demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law.

Advertisement

The resolution also addresses decisions Trump made prior to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, including a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump urged him to “find” votes to help overturn the presidential election results. “

This is the second impeachment of President Trump. He was first impeached in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after pressuring Ukraine to investigate then-presidential candidate Biden. The Republican-controlled Senate did not vote to remove Trump from office and likely won’t vote to remove Trump this time either. Still, the House vote was a bipartisan effort compared to the first impeachment: Ten Republicans voted to impeach the president, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly undecided on whether or not Trump should be convicted (though he has rejected calls to have a speedy vote on the matter in the Senate). Four House Republicans abstained from the vote.

But that’s not the only thing that’s different this time around: Trump can’t bitch about impeachment on Twitter anymore.