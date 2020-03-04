They Are Trying To Kill Us

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

Today has been sobering, to say the least. Joe Biden had a stellar Super Tuesday, winning, scooping up a slew of southern states and a barrage of voters who made up their mind in the last couple of days. And while Bernie Sanders won a few states, including the night’s crown jewel—California—and is still gathering the hundred of delegates that came with it, he underperformed, especially among young voters that he hoped the court to victory.

Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, received a third-place win in her home state of Massachusetts, and Michael Bloomberg ended his campaign and endorsed Biden.

Now the moderates are all one big happy family, promising Democrats and Americans at large that better things aren’t possible, actually. Please, dream smaller! And they consummated this newfound coalition with votes and... dance. That awful, awful “High Hopes” dance.

Dear God.

In other news, Chief Justice Roberts is big mad at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. NBC News reports that Roberts wrote a letter to Schumer, chiding him for speaking out at an abortion rights rally outside of the court when the Supreme Court justices were hearing an abortion case. Schumer said Trump court appointees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh “won’t know what hit them” if they vote to uphold the Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

At the abortion rights rally, Schumer said, “I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price.”

In his letter, Roberts said that “statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” adding that “All members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”

Schumer’s office replied, “For Justice Roberts to follow the right wing’s deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen. Schumer said, while remaining silent when President Trump attacked Justices Sotomayor and Ginsburg last week, shows Justice Roberts does not just call balls and strikes.”

No lies detected.

