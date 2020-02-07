The Wildest, Most Exciting Friday Night You've Ever Had: A Democratic Debate Open Thread

Image : Getty

Capping off a torturous week which has included superhero levels of fuckery in Iowa and way too much blustery yelling from Trump post-acquittal, we get a super rude cherry on top: another Democratic debate—on a fucking FRIDAY NIGHT. In NEW HAMPSHIRE—proving that if god exists, that mofo is vengeful.



Because we at Jezebel are all extremely exhausted, we will forgo a liveblog tonight, leaving all the chatter to you, our beloved commenters. But because we are also somewhat masochistic, we’ll probably drop in there too, because Friday night is a party night and we’re a crew of messy bitches who live for drama. Let’s chat through our feelings together, and also please tell us what you are stress-eating to get through this horrific spectacle!