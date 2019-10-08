Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
I need a CT scan (cry time scan).
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- The White House is doing the Bartleby thing but for crimes. [Washington Post]
- Hillary Clinton and President Trump had a Twitter exchange that frankly debases us all! [CNN]
- Trump’s re-election campaign has too much money. [Washington Post]
- The president is obsessed with polygraphs, apparently. “Trump ‘constantly’ talks about ordering polygraphs during major leaks, according to a former White House official. ‘He talked about it a lot,’ the former official said.” My knowledge of polygraphs is derived entirely from my favorite show, The Americans, so I’d recommend that White House officials clench their butts while taking them, should it come to pass. That works, according to my favorite show, The Americans. [Politico]
- This is a horrifying case, and a reminder of the ways that the criminal legal system fails to protect—and often punishes—victims of abuse. [The Appeal]
- That was quick! [Washington Post]
- Six couples have filed a class action lawsuit accusing federal agents in Baltimore of “luring families to marriage interviews” only to “detain the immigrant spouse for deportation.” [NBC News]
- Can you even imagine the amount of shit we’d know if more people would talk publicly about witnessing the president’s racist melting brain in action? [ABC News]
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
This has been Barf Bag.