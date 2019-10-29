A Supposedly Feminist Website
White House

The Trump Family Is Giving Out the Most Dreaded of All Halloween Candy

Esther Wang
Filed to:Halloween
Image: Associated Press

On Monday, the Trumps hosted the annual White House Halloween party, where the theme appeared to be, as it is every day at the White House, an orange nightmare. And while they got the memo that rich people should only hand out full-sized candy bars, they decided to give the worst Halloween chocolate—Hershey’s bars.

Per CNN:

Amidst the shroud of the ongoing impeachment inquiry, Trump appeared spirited for the festivities, passing out candy and posing for photographs with costumed youngsters, staying outside depositing full-sized Hershey chocolate bars wrapped in White House-logoed wrappers for about 40 minutes.

Making matters worse, Melania appeared to hand out Hershey’s white chocolate to a parade of what I can only imagine are extremely disappointed children:

The kids did not seem pleased:

Image: Getty
One young trick-or-treater even ran away, filled with what I imagine to be utter and complete terror:

Image: Associated Press
Happy Halloween from the Trumps!

Image: Getty
