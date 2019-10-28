The President Has Never Met a Dog

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
Has Trump ever interacted with an animal?
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- President Trump cannot get enough of the dog who reportedly chased Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi down a dark tunnel before al-Baghdadi ignited his suicide vest, killing himself and seven children and injuring the aforementioned dog in the process. “Our ‘K-9,’ as they call it. I call it a dog. A beautiful dog—a talented dog—was injured and brought back,” Trump said during a speech about the incident on Sunday. Listening to Trump attempt to describe man’s best friend like a normal fucking person is hard enough, but his tweet Monday evening about the dog— “declassified”!—was somehow even goofier. [New York Times/Twitter]
- “Look at this photograph. Every time I do it makes me laugh.” —Ancient Canadian proverb.
- Donald Trump Jr. is handling that whole dad-getting-booed-by-a-stadium-full-of-people thing really well!
- The funniest part of Joe Biden’s 60 Minutes interview was when he tried to act like President Obama not endorsing him yet is no big deal. [CBS]
- John Legend stans Elizabeth Warren:
- Meanwhile, Jack White stans Bernie Sanders, apparently! Sure.
- Former Congressman John Conyers has died. [CBS]
- Former Congresswoman Kay Hagan has died. [Charlotte Observer]
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
This has been Barf Bag.