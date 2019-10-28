A Supposedly Feminist Website
Barf Bag

The President Has Never Met a Dog

Ashley Reese
Filed to:dogs
15.7K
79
4
Image: Getty/Twitter
Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
PrevNextView All

Has Trump ever interacted with an animal?

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

  • President Trump cannot get enough of the dog who reportedly chased Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi down a dark tunnel before al-Baghdadi ignited his suicide vest, killing himself and seven children and injuring the aforementioned dog in the process. “Our ‘K-9,’ as they call it. I call it a dog. A beautiful doga talented dogwas injured and brought back,” Trump said during a speech about the incident on Sunday. Listening to Trump attempt to describe man’s best friend like a normal fucking person is hard enough, but his tweet Monday evening about the dog— “declassified”!—was somehow even goofier. [New York Times/Twitter]
Advertisement
  • “Look at this photograph. Every time I do it makes me laugh.” —Ancient Canadian proverb.
  • Donald Trump Jr. is handling that whole dad-getting-booed-by-a-stadium-full-of-people thing really well!
Advertisement
  • So! Well!
Advertisement
  • The funniest part of Joe Biden’s 60 Minutes interview was when he tried to act like President Obama not endorsing him yet is no big deal. [CBS]
  • John Legend stans Elizabeth Warren:
Advertisement
  • Meanwhile, Jack White stans Bernie Sanders, apparently! Sure.
Advertisement
  • Former Congressman John Conyers has died. [CBS]
  • Former Congresswoman Kay Hagan has died. [Charlotte Observer]

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This has been Barf Bag.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Katie Hill's Resignation Is an Ugly Mess
Join Me in Closely Observing Melania's Face While President Trump Got Booed at the World Series
Katie Hill Has Resigned

About the author

Ashley Reese
Ashley Reese

Staff writer, mint chocolate hater.

EmailTwitterPosts