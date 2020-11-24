Image : Daniel Boczarski ( Getty Images )

The same women hardest hit by pandemic-related unemployment—single mothers, along with Black and Latina women—are also among those facing food insecurity and often faced with the choice to go hungry so that their children can eat, according to multiple recent studies and reports from food assistance programs around the country.



Diane Schanzenbach, an economist at Northwestern University who studies child poverty, told The 19th that public data analyzed by her team showed “more than one in four women with children reported experiencing food insecurity.” Another study conducted by the Brookings Institution reported similar numbers, reporting “16 percent of mothers with one school-aged child didn’t have enough to feed their child. About one in 10 mothers with kids younger than 5 were in the same boat” during the months of October and November. These studies are confirmed by food banks all over the country, with one Washington D.C. organization, Bread for the People, disclosing that they are serving 5,000 families a week when they normally provide for the same amount in a month.

Many mothers who spoke with the 19th said that, amid pandemic-related unemployment and food insecurity, they often took less or no food in order to provide children with larger portions. Those without cars also cited difficulty even accessing what resources are available, and school shutdowns meant still less opportunity to ensure that children have enough to eat.

And as news about vaccines and the hope for a covid-free summer abounds, the threat of another shutdown, combined with no real plans for a stimulus package, and the looming expiration date for federal unemployment benefits—December 26—means that for many families affected by the combination unemployment and nearly non-existent social safety net, 2021 could be just as hard as 2020. [The 19th]

Not-particularly-smart-or-polite-person person Marco Rubio hates the idea of Joe Biden Ivy League institutions and manners. [ Politico

hates the idea of and manners. [ In “Things That Should Be Obvious b y Now But Apparently Are Not” news, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania . [ AP

. [ The Trump administration is racing to sell sacred Native American land to a mining company that seems to specialize in destroying things that are precious to indigenous peoples. [ The Guardian

is racing to sell to a mining company that seems to specialize in destroying things that are precious to indigenous peoples. [ Donald Trump could soon be a Golden Girl . [ ABC

could soon be a . [ While Trumpers seem to be hopeful that he will also have the longevity of Betty White and the rest of have, let’s say, dissimilar hopes. [ Politico

and the rest of have, let’s say, dissimilar hopes. [ Milwaukee is finally calling this election news cycle what it is—a smiling poop emoji . [ Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

is finally calling this election news cycle what it is—a . [ Dibs: “ Well That Was Weird as Shit ” is the title of my giant, Pulitizer-winning 2016-2020 retrospective/doorstopper book. [ Twitter

” is the title of my giant, Pulitizer-winning 2016-2020 retrospective/doorstopper book. [ Perhaps bored of funding the usual evil, tastemakers of putrefaction are looking to get in on the ground floor of next-wave nefariousness by pivoting from funding Trump to funding Parler. [ NBC