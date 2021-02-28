The CDC Adds Another Vaccine to Its Inoculatory Polycule

Photo : RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP ( Getty Images )

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a third covid-19 vaccine for use in the United States on Sunday, CNN reports. I haven’t tried it, personally, but experts agree: It’s “highly effective.”

This newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a lot like the other two vaccines currently in use from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, over 75 million doses of which have already been administered nationwide, per CDC stats.

There are a few key differences between J&J and the other two , though! For examp:

Sh e can be stored in normal refrigerator temperatures, which will likely make distribution a whole lot easier.

She only requires a single dose.

Now that the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has signed off on ol’ Vacciniana, CNN says that we’re only one final approval from CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky away from it being distributed and administered nationwide.

