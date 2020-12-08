Texas Attorney General Files Lawsuit Alleging Voter Fraud in Georgia and Three Other States

Photo : Gabriella Demczuk / Stringer ( Getty Images )

On Tuesday, the state of Texas filed a lawsuit against the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin as part of the seemingly never-ending effort by Republicans to get the Supreme Court to throw out election results that helped Democrat Joe Biden win the 2020 Presidential race. In Georgia, recent counts show that Biden defeated Trump by approximately 12,000 votes—results that were certified by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp, both of whom are Republicans.



The case, filed by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, claims that pandemic-related changes to election processes in the named states allowed for voter fraud to occur and asks that the U.S. Supreme Court block them from voting in the Electoral College. Specifically, the lawsuit claims that Georgia election officials illegally changed the rules for voter signature verification and opened absentee ballots before they were legally allowed.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Georgia’s deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs wrote:

“Texas alleges that there are 80,000 forged signatures on absentee ballots in Georgia, but they don’t bring forward a single person who this happened to. That’s because it didn’t happen.”

Texas Attorney General Paxton has been under indictment for felony securities fraud since 20 15, and is currently under investigation by the FBI after eight of his deputies accused him of using his position to do favors for a political donor.