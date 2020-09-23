Ted Cruz Is Still a Fucking Jerk

Image : Samuel Corum ( Getty Images )

Guess who continues to be a little fucking jerk? Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

On Tuesday, Cruz blocked an utterly meaningless Senate resolution that would have honored the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His objection to the ceremonial resolution was the inclusion of Ginsburg’s dying wish—that the next president nominate her replacement. Must I remind everyone that this resolution honoring her life and career was just a nice, symbolic gesture to recognize Ginsburg’s accomplishments, akin to a plaque one receives for being Employee of the Month?

Advertisement

Still, Cruz was having none of it. Here’s what this little turd had to say, via the Houston Chronicle:

Cruz said the Democratic amendment to the resolution went too far by adding language “purportedly based on a comment Justice Ginsburg made to family members shortly before she passed.” “This endeavor started with a resolution that the majority put forward that was intended to be a bipartisan resolution commemorating the life and service of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Cruz said as he objected to an attempt by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to pass the resolution. “Unfortunately the Democratic leader has put forth an amendment to turn that bipartisan resolution into a partisan resolution.”

Advertisement

Cruz added, “We are sadly seeing one side of the aisle embrace more and more dangerous and radical proposals, including trying to use brute political force to politicize the court. That is not consistent with the Constitution.” He seems to be getting his political parties mixed up, but oh well!

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer then gave Cruz a scolding. “I believe Justice Ginsburg would easily see through the legal sophistry of the argument of the junior senator from Texas,” Schumer replied. “To turn Justice Ginsburg’s dying words against her is so, so beneath the dignity of this body.” According to the Texas Tribune, “Cruz then objected to the resolution, and it did not pass.”

It’s cute that Schumer thinks the Senate is a dignified place, especially when his Republican colleagues understand the real purpose of politics: to gather as much power as possible, by any means necessary. That fundamental truth is more and more apparent as the fight to replace Ginsburg gears up.

Earlier in the day, Cruz appeared on CBS to explain why he now believes it’s utterly appropriate to ram through Donald Trump’s nominee in the weeks before the presidential election, contrary to what he and other Republicans said in 2016.



Advertisement

Many words spewed out of his mouth, but I’m not interested all that much in interrogating Republican hypocrisy. Their only goal is to preserve minority rule, and they’re willing to go to any length to do so.