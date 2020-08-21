A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Susan B. Anthony Museum Says No Fucking Thank You to Donald Trump Pardon

hazelcills
Hazel Cills
Filed to:susan b. anthony
susan b. anthonydonald trump
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Susan B. Anthony Museum Says No Fucking Thank You to Donald Trump Pardon
Photo: AP Photo/David Duprey (AP)

The Susan B. Anthony museum has responded to President Trump’s announcement that he is pardoning the late Suffragette, reminding him that Anthony wouldn’t have wanted to be pardoned. In other words, no fucking thank you!

Advertisement

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that the National Susan B. Anthony Museum’s president and CEO Deborah L. Hughes posted a statement to the museum’s website, writing that Anthony would not have accepted a pardon for her conviction for illegally casting a vote. “She proclaimed, ‘I shall never pay a dollar of your unjust penalty,’ Hughes writes. “To pay would have been to validate the proceedings. To pardon Susan B. Anthony does the same.”

Anthony was arrested for casting a vote in 1872 and fined $100. At the announcement for the pardon, Trump said “she was guilty for voting.” But instead of pardoning her, Hughes writes, “if one wants to honor Susan B. Anthony today, a clear stance against any form of voter suppression would be welcome,” citing her work supporting sex education, fair labor practices, equal pay for equal work, and more.

Hazel Cills

Pop Culture Reporter, Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Once Upon a Time in the Valley Takes a Petty Approach to Traci Lords

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens Is Actually a Charming Love Story

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Her Alleged Shooter Was Tory Lanez

The Never-Ending Fitness Journey

DISCUSSION