If there’s a morsel of truth behind every joke, then President Trump just casually admitted that Melania wouldn’t cry if he died. At least he knows!

During a Republican fundraiser held at his Washington hotel Tuesday night, Trump yucked it up for nearly an hour and did what he does best: complaining about politicians he doesn’t like (Nancy Pelosi, Mitt Romney) and bragging about things he had a minimal hand in (the raid on Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi).

But Trump’s truest self came out when he took some time to roast a few of the Congressmen in the room. Politico reports that he called Representative John Joyce’s wife a “looker” and called the admittedly-not-so-tall Representative Chuck Fleischmann “lil’ guy,” and a slew of other weird shit. But nothing can beat the comment he made about Representative Steve Scalise, who was shot in 2017 during baseball practice with the congressional baseball team.

From Politico (emphasis ours):

The president reflected on the shooting of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise a few years ago and remarked how tough the Louisiana Republican is – and Trump quipped he wouldn’t recommend getting shot as a weight loss plan. Trump also said Scalise’s wife “cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day … I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy, I know mine wouldn’t.”

Aside from the fact that this is a very fucking weird joke that further indicates how basic emotion eludes Trump, it is also, perhaps, getting a little too real here. What happened to the couple who makes out at the dinner table? Glory days are gone, folks!