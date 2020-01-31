Stacey Abrams Is Quite Confident She'll Be President, Thank You Very Fucking Much

In 2018, the Georgia gubernatorial run of Former Georgia House minority leader Stacey Abrams came the exemplify both the horrors of voter suppression and the bright future of Democratic leadership. Though Abrams lost the race, she quickly became a sought after voice in the party: She gave the 2019 Democratic Response to the State of the Union, and rumor has it Joe Biden’s campaign courted her for a VP position (which she declined, explaining “you don’t run for second place”).

Abrams appeals to lefties and moderates alike, a benefit she will surely use to her advantage when she eventually runs for president. Not only does Abrams plan on running for president, she plans on winning, an assertion she made quite explicit in a new interview with FiveThirtyEight:

This confidence... I need to fan myself.

You can catch the interview in its entirety here. It’s worth watching!

John Delaney, a man you forgot was still running for president, announced that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race. According to the Delaney campaign, internal numbers show that he would not receive enough support in the Iowa caucuses to “meet the 15% viability in a material number of caucus precincts” but would receive just enough support to siphon off votes from moderates like Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, and Pete Buttigieg. Delaney wants the seven or so people who would have voted for him to make more strategic votes instead; what a valiant sacrifice.

And though Delaney didn’t gain much traction during his presidential run, he believes he is in good standing to tell voters who not to support. From NBC:

Although Delaney said he did not plan to endorse a candidate at this time, he raised concerns over nominating a more progressive candidate, such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders or Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “They have a tougher campaign against Donald Trump,” Delaney said on CNN of Sanders and Warren, cautioning that their support for Medicare for All “takes health care away from people and forces them on a government plan and I think that’s a hard way to win an election.”

Yeah, okay, buddy.. Worry about paying off your campaign debt instead.

