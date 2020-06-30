Spotted: Don Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle Roaming a Crowded Hamptons Party Without Masks

Image : Saul Loeb ( Getty Images )

Donald Trump Jr doesn’t appear to be all that worried about the ever-looming covid-19 threat. Page Six reports that President Trump’s eldest and most obnoxious son was spotted at a swanky Hamptons event on Saturday with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and dozens of other miscellaneous rich white people.

Advertisement

From Page Six:

Our spy estimated there were about 100 partiers, who our source says were maskless, at the bash at the 51 Sandpiper Lane mansion, hosted by famed Hamptons builder Joe Farrell, who owns the pricey pile and is selling one down the road for $15 million. The event — which comes days after Long Island entered Phase Three of reopening and while COVID cases surge in some parts of the country — had a caterer and uniformed bartenders.

Advertisement

The event reportedly occurring both indoors and out. Page Six has uploaded an Instagram Story video of the event.

If Don Jr. is feeling cavalier about his attendance at the party, he sure isn’t showing it: His social media since Saturday has been peppered with the usual right-wing memes, scare tactics about vote-by-mail, tweets about Joe Biden and cancel culture, and—of course—fish content.

But perhaps Don Jr just isn’t a big stickler for masks. After all, the only time he’s bothered tweeting about masks in the last two months has been to clown a silly Oregon county ordinance that exempted non-white people from wearing masks due to risks of racial discrimination.

Advertisement

Pretty telling that that grinds his gears more than, you know, the presidential campaign he actively promotes, which is skirting covid-19 health guidelines left and right. But hey, at least he keeps it consistent with the bullshit.

