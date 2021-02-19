Someone, Please Explain the Constitution to the Gun Girl of Congress

Image : Jason Connolly ( Getty Images )

Freshman Republican Laur en Boebert who’s perhaps best known for attempting to overthrow the 2020 presidential election results and trying to bring a gun to Capitol Hill, needs some help. You see, despite selling herself as an ardent lover of the United States Constitution, she doesn’t seem to know all that much about how the Constitution actually works. Namely, constitutional amendments.

On Friday, Boebert tweeted, “Protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like.” Okay, except, that’s literally what Constitutional amendments do.

Advertisement

I’m sure there are quite a few of those amendments that Boebert enjoys quite a bit, like the 19th amendment, which grants her the right to vote, or the first amendment, which allows her to say all the dumb shit she wants without the government throwing her into prison.

Unfortunately, there is no Constitutional amendment prohibiting her from having corny displays of automatic weapons, which she showed off the other day.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Nor is there a constitutional amendment prohibiting her from having her guns pre-loaded with magazines while her four children are scurrying around the house.

Advertisement

Oh well!