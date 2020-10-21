So Brave: Local Republican Will Not Vote for Petulant Dictator (Who Is Baldly Losing)

Image : Brendan Smialowski ( Getty Images )

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

Senator Mitt Romey reportedly did not vote for President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, a move that will certainly help Lincoln Project-loving Democrats forget that he’s still a feckless prick who will likely confirm ultraconservative Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court any day now.

Romney’s office confirmed the news to The Hill, but did not disclose whether Romney opted to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden instead. The Republican and former presidential hopeful has made it plain over the last several years that he does not care for Trump’s bombastic approach to politics. As recently as last week, Romney condemned Trump’s refusal to denounce QAnon during his NBC town hall event, which Romney accurately described as “an absurd and dangerous conspiracy theory.” But even this statement was rife with the sort of mealy-mouthed false equivalencies that define his politics: he lumped Antifa with white supremacists, gun-toting militias, and anti-vaxxers to make a broader point about an “alarming pattern” of politicians—on both sides of the aisle—refusing to repudiate fringe actors.

Make no mistake: That a Republican senator declined to vote for the defacto leader of his party is noteworthy. But does this move—a mix of common sense and personal grudge—mean that Romney deserves anything more than a “cool, thanks” from the rest of us? No. But, hey, it might be enough to earn him a spot in Biden’s cabinet!

Advertisement

Since President Trump abruptly ended a 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl on Tuesday, he has been hard at work posting a number of cryptic tweets regarding Stahl and the “biased” interview. (“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME!” Trump threatened.) By Wednesday, he resorted to posting assorted photos of himself and Stahl during the interview—perhaps showing off his.... handsome good looks and evenly applied foundation:

Advertisement

But most baffling was a series of photos in which Stahl was presented with a massive tome which, according to Trump, detailed the “many things” his administration has done for h ealthcare. In one photo, Lesley peers into the book and turns to a page that appears to have no writing on it whatsoever. Hm, perhaps that was just the Trump administration’s non-existent healthcare plan that was promised to the American people three years ago.

Advertisement

Stay tuned and expect shit to get even weirder.

A Maryland man has been arrested in charged with threatening to kidnap and murder Joe Biden and Kamala Harris [ New York Times

and [ Support for Amy Coney Barrett ’s confirmation has risen 18 points among Democrats, and now 51 percent of voters support her appointment to the Supreme Court. All and all, a bleak review of the Democratic Party’s attempts to paint Barrett’s confirmation as the illegitimate sham that it is. Somewhere, Sen. Diane Feinstein is shrugging. [ Morning Consult

’s confirmation has risen 18 points among Democrats, and now 51 percent of voters support her appointment to the Supreme Court. All and all, a bleak review of the Democratic Party’s attempts to paint Barrett’s confirmation as the illegitimate sham that it is. Somewhere, Sen. Diane Feinstein is shrugging. [ The White House wants to cut off federal funding for “anarchist” cities. [ Politico

The Republican party is happy to take millions of dollars from real estate tycoon and alleged rapist Steve Wynn. [ NPR

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit aimed to block Education Secretary Betsy Devos ’s new Title IX guidelines which dictate how schools respond to reports of sexual misconduct. [ Politico

’s new Title IX guidelines which dictate how schools respond to reports of sexual misconduct. [ In better court news: California’s appeals court has ordered the state to reduce the number of prisoners in San Quentin prison by half. [ AP