Slightly Less-Thirsted-After Governor Touts 'Extraordinary Heroism of Mothers'

While everyone is busy thirsting over New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, California Governor Gavin Newsom seems to be quietly vying for his spot. Newsom, who was the first U.S. governor to implement a shelter-in-place order in response to the progression of Covid-19, stopped by The View this morning where Joy Behar asked him to respond to comments California congressman Devin Nunes made about the decision to close schools being “overkill.”

Newsom politely told Nunes to sit the fuck down.

“I don’t want to give him much air. I have not sourced him for advice on pretty much any issue,” Newsom said, “but particularly public health issues.”

The governor went on to reiterate that schools would remain closed through the end of the year and praised the “extraordinary heroism” of moms, parents, caregivers, and teachers during this time of social isolation.

Cuomo, who? Is it getting hot in here or is it just me?