A probably still sick Donald Trump held another mass gathering at the White House this weekend—I guess because the last one, which resulted in over two dozen people coming down with covid-19, including the president himself, went so well?



Speaking to a crowd of hundreds from the front balcony of the White House on Saturday , Trump delivered what CNN is calling a “dark and divisive, ” fearmongering speech about what will happen to “law and order” in the United States i f Democratic rival Joe Biden wins November’s election, even though Biden very clearly fucking loves the police—to a concerning degree, in fact! But when has telling the truth ever been Trump’s thing?

Anyway, despite all the white suburbanite dogwhistles blaring throughout the president’s rhetoric , Saturday’s event was apparently held in conjunction with BLEXIT, conservative pundit Candace Owens’ campaign to make Candace Owens more famous I mean get more Black Americans to vote for Republicans, ABC News reports. That’s why so many of the attendees seen cheering Trump on from the White House’s front lawn are Black people in MAGA hats—it’s a coordinated attempt to make the president’s administration look a little less like the white supremacist state-building project that it’s been from day one.

Like I said, bleak event! And I haven’t even gotten to the part where he’s probably still infectious with covid-19. I mean, we don’t know for sure, thanks to how vague and contradictory the president’s doctors have been throughout his diagnosis. T rump himself told Fox News on Friday that when it comes to infectiousness, he’s “at either the bottom of the scale or free,” which… what?

W e do know that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that patients with “severe to critical illness” could still be infectious for up to 20 days after the initial onset of symptoms. And if Trump was diagnosed on Sept. 30 and showed symptoms as early as Oct. 1 or 2, the day he was hospitalized at Walter Reed, it’s possible that Saturday’s White House event could easily lead to another Amy Coney Barrett nomination announcement, which infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci called “a superspreader event” on Friday , Al Jazeera reports. We’ll just have to anxiously wait and see whatever hellish development unfurls before us next, though—just 2020 things!