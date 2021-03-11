Sen. Tammy Duckworth Effectively Reads the Room: "F*ck Tucker Carlson"

Image : Cliff Owen ( AP )

There’s a laundry list of problems with the United States military that cannot be unpacked in a single blog, but one thing is certain: its inclusion of women is not one of them. But try telling that to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, a lumpy, bow-tie-wearing man who has never served in the military, but believes he’s well equipped to dictate who is or is not fit for duty.



Advertisement

On Wednesday night’s program of his Fox News show, Carlson lamented that the United States military is becoming feminized.

“While China’s military becomes more masculine as it has assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become as Joe Biden says more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore,” Carlson said.

Earlier this week, the White House held a ceremony spotlighting two women generals who have recently been promoted to combatant commander roles. President Biden noted that there need to be better accommodations made for women in the military , such as “designing body armor that fits women properly, tailoring combat uniforms for women, creating maternity flight suits, [and] updating requirements for their hairstyles.”

Thankfully, Biden mentioned sexual assault and harassment against women in the military, a much more insidious hurdle than attire. Of course, it wasn’t sexual assault in the military that horrified Carlson, it was maternity suits.

“So, we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits,” Carlson said. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”

Maternity suits aren’t new, but then again, neither is Carlson making an ass out of himself on primetime.

Advertisement

Cut to Thursday, and Carlson is getting dragged by top military personnel. The Pentagon said that they aren’t interested in “personnel advice from a talk show host” but the most direct message came from Senator Tammy Duckworth, who tweeted, “F*ck Tucker Carlson.” She added that while women in the military were “hunting down Al Qaeda” Carlson was “practicing his two-step.” Duckworth attached a GIF of Carlson’s embarrassing stint on Dancing with the Stars from 2006.

Advertisement

For good measure, Duckworth quipped that she—a woman who lost both legs in combat—likely dances better than Tucker, a white man with no rhythm. She’s probably right.