Sen. Mitch McConnell Chuckles Like a Cartoon Villain When Asked Why He Left Americans to Die

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is enjoying a sizable lead in Kentucky’s Senate race over his Democratic competitor, Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot. But even arrogance fails to justify why McConnell laughed more than once whenever McGrath brought up the Senate’s failure to pass another covid-19 relief package during a debate Monday night. While unsurprising given McConnell’s long history of being a cruel shitheel, the move was cartoonishly evil even for him given the countless lives at stake.

“The House passed a [relief] bill in May and the Senate went on vacation,” McGrath said. “I mean, you just don’t do that, you negotiate. Senator, it’s a national crisis.”



McConnell let out a low, steady chuckle through her diatribe, not unlike an amused Jabba the Hutt.

“If you want to call yourself a leader, you’ve got to get things done,” McGrath continued. McConnell continued to smile.

There have been over 215,000 covid-19 deaths and nearly 8 million positive cases in the United States this year. In Kentucky, there have been over 82,500 positive covid-19 cases and nearly 1,300 deaths. Millions are unemployed and cannot afford basic necessities or the roof over their heads. Meanwhile, McConnell is prioritizing ramming through the nomination of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, conservative Amy Coney Barrett, instead of helping the American people.

McConnell insisted he knows how to strike deals, later deriding McGrath’s readiness to go to Washington.

“I think her entire campaign is: she’s a Marine, she’s a mom, and I’ve been there too long,” McConnell said.

“Senator, you’ve been there for 36 years,” McGrath said. “How’s it looking, Kentucky?”

You don’t have to be in Kentucky to know what the answer is: Not so great!