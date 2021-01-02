Saturday Night Social: This Bitch

Photo : Greg Nash-Pool ( Getty Images )

You know, I thought it was weird that no one had started talking about the 2024 presidential election. I mean, you’d think that with only about 1,400 or so days to go, some unhinged politico would’ve already announced their campaign! But I guess the reason for this thoroughly un-American stalling de politics as usual is because the 2020 presidential election isn’t actually over! Haha, jk... unless?



On Saturday, a team of nearly a dozen United States legislators released a statement saying that they plan to oppose president-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College certification in the Senate on Wednesday unless a 10-day audit of last fall’s election results is conducted , Reuters reports.

Led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, the group includes sitting senators Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Steve Daines, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn, and Mike Braun, along with senators-elect Tommy Tuberville, Roger Marshall, Bill Hagerty, and Cynthia Lummis. They join Josh Hawley of Missouri, who had previously declared his intentions to go forth with what Reuters has called “a largely symbolic move that has virtually no chance of preventing Biden from taking office.” Incredible . Love it. More of this. P lease.

A bunch of Democratic lawmakers have unsurprisingly jumped in to condemn these exhausting shenanigans , but even some Republicans have, too. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell opposes the effort, per Newsweek, as well as Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

How do you feel about this bullshit? It makes me want to k-word myself, personally, but please—shound off in the cr omments below.