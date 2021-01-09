Saturday Night Social: Surprise! White Women Did It

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

White women played key roles in organizing this past week’s rally-turned-attempted coup at the Capitol , and, well... to echo what Michael Bluth once said after opening up a paper bag that said “DEAD DOVE DO NOT EAT!” in order to inspect its contents, I don’t know what I expected!



The Washington, D.C., rally—you know, the one that spiraled into violent chaos on Wednesday after participants stormed the Capitol at Donald Trump’s behest, resulting in at least five deaths—was largely organized by Women for America First, CNBC reports. Women for America First , a 501(c)(4) group chaired by former Tea Party Express leader Amy Kremer, had been urging supporters to join up with what the nonprofit was calling its “caravan” to Washington in the days leading up to the siege. Kylie Jane Kremer, the executive director of Women for Trump who also happens to be the other Kremer lady’s daughter, is listed as the sole organizer on the permit for Wednesday’s rally, officially dubbed the “March to Save America, ” per The Washingtonian.

I don’t know what else there is to say except